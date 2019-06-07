Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt confirmed to release on Eid 2020

Inshallah, which reunites director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after a long gap, will hit the screens on Eid, 2020. The actor and the director have worked on films such as Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya.

A love story, it will be Alia Bhatt's first film with the ace director. However, the onscreen pairing has been criticised for their palpable age gap. Speaking about the criticism against the pairing, Alia, in a recent interview, stated she was unaware of any such negative press and was only greeted with excitement for the project.

Eid has traditionally been a lucky release date for Salman, whose latest film Bharat has minted Rs 42 crore at the box office in just one day.

"Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020," Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL said in a statement.

Salman's other upcoming projects including Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva, while Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

