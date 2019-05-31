You are here:

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Batt's pictures from Varanasi shooting schedule surface online

On Thursday, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Varanasi for the next shooting schedule of Brahmastra. Pictures of them from the set have surfaced online.

While Ranbir is seen donning a black sleeveless t-shirt and trousers, Alia chose to go for a white kurta. From the background, it seems that the two are posing in front of a temple.

Check out the pictures here

Brahmastra, which is touted to be the first instalment in a fantasy trilogy, also stars Mouni Roy, Telugu star Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The fantasy drama has been called the most ambitious project of director Ayan Mukerji so far. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai among other places. The makers had released the official logo of the film in March at the Kumbh Mela.

Produced by Dharama Productions, Brahmastra is slated to release in summer 2020.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 13:15:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.