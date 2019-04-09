Alia Bhatt on her casting opposite Salman Khan in Inshallah: Should trust Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision

Alia Bhatt is arguably the most diverse actress in Bollywood currently. Having been part of successful films like Raazi and Gully Boy, the actress has even more interesting projects in the pipeline. Recently, news of Alia being paired opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah garnered mixed reviews online. While some appreciated the unconventional pair, many quipped about the age difference between the two stars.

Speaking about the criticism against the pairing, Alia, in a recent interview, stated she was unaware of any such negative press and was only greeted with excitement for the project. The publication quoted the Raazi actress as saying, “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

Alia seems to have a jam-packed schedule this year. Dharma Productions' Kalank is set to release on 17 April. Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene are part of the ensemble for the magnum opus. Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy drama Brahmastra also features Alia opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated to release this Christmas.

