Dabangg 3 first look: Salman Khan's third film in franchise to hit cinemas on 20 December

Salman Khan shared the official first look of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 via his official Twitter account, featuring a still of his khaki uniform and name badge.

The actor will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. The third installment, which was rumoured to hit cinemas on Eid 2020, will release on 20 December this year.

Salman will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. On 4 April, she had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'. Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed on or the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend..

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

Salman recently wrapped the Maheshwar schedule in Madhya Pradesh. He had also shared a photograph of his character, complete with the protagonist's signature moustache and sunglasses against the backdrop of blurred temples and flags. Prior to this, a video of the actor shooting for a song, presumably the title track, in the upcoming film was leaked online.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 18:21:24 IST

