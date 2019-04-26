You are here:

Dabangg 3 first look: Salman Khan's third film in franchise to hit cinemas on 20 December

FP Staff

Apr 26, 2019 18:21:24 IST

Salman Khan shared the official first look of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 via his official Twitter account, featuring a still of his khaki uniform and name badge.

The actor will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. The third installment, which was rumoured to hit cinemas on Eid 2020, will release on 20 December this year.

Salman will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. On 4 April, she had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'. Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed on or the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend..

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

Salman recently wrapped the Maheshwar schedule in Madhya Pradesh. He had also shared a photograph of his character, complete with the protagonist's signature moustache and sunglasses against the backdrop of blurred temples and flags. Prior to this, a video of the actor shooting for a song, presumably the title track, in the upcoming film was leaked online.

 

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 18:21:24 IST

tags: Abhinav Kashyap , Arbaaz Khan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chulbul Pandey , Dabangg 3 , Prabhu Deva , Rajjo , Salman Khan , Sonakshi Sinha , Sudeep

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Arbaaz Khan opens up about Dabangg 3, venturing into digital space with Zee5's Poison

Arbaaz Khan opens up about Dabangg 3, venturing into digital space with Zee5's Poison

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan wraps Dabangg 3's Maheshwar schedule, shares photo dressed as Chulbul Pandey

Salman Khan wraps Dabangg 3's Maheshwar schedule, shares photo dressed as Chulbul Pandey