Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film records actor's biggest Eid opening at Rs 42.30 cr

FP Staff

Jun 06, 2019 12:27:59 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat, the highly-anticipated remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father witnessed a grand opening day. Released on Eid (5 June), it raked in Rs 42.30 on Day 1. According to trade analysts, Bharat attracted audience to theatres across the country despite the South Africa vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. Image via Twitter

The film is also Salman's Eid opener, surpassing Sultan's first day earnings (Rs 36.54 crore). After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India.

The film is also among the year's biggest openers along with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. 

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 12:27:59 IST

