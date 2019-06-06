Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film records actor's biggest Eid opening at Rs 42.30 cr

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat, the highly-anticipated remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father witnessed a grand opening day. Released on Eid (5 June), it raked in Rs 42.30 on Day 1. According to trade analysts, Bharat attracted audience to theatres across the country despite the South Africa vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match.

The film is also Salman's Eid opener, surpassing Sultan's first day earnings (Rs 36.54 crore). After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India.

#Bharat sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... East, West, North, South... Multiplexes, single screens... Metros, non-metros... Day 1 biz was mind boggling across the board, despite tough opposition from the crucial and much-hyped cricket match [#IndvSA #CWC19]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

#Bharat hits the ball out of the park on Day 1... ⭐️ Emerges Salman’s biggest #Eid opener, surpassing *Day 1* biz of #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr]. ⭐️ Emerges Salman’s *biggest opener ever*, surpassing *Day 1* biz of #PremRatanDhanPayo [₹ 40.35 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar’s #TigerZindaHai [₹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr]... Wed ₹ 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

The film is also among the year's biggest openers along with Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 12:27:59 IST

