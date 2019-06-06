You are here:

Bharat: Salman Khan felt 'happiest and proudest' when audience stood up during national anthem scene

FP Staff

Jun 06, 2019 13:31:25 IST

Salman Khan has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for the overwhelming response to Bharat. However, he has added that he felt "happiest and proudest" when audiences stood up in a particular scene that had the national anthem playing in the background.

Bharat, which released on 5 June on Eid, racked up a staggering Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day, making it Salman's biggest opener so far in India.

A poster of Bharat

Check out Salman Khan's tweet here

Most shows were house full through the day, and according to some sources, the film opened with a whopping 65 percent theatre occupancy in early morning shows. Despite the numbers, the film has received unfavourable reviews from critics.

Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 13:31:25 IST

