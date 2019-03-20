You are here:

Inshallah: Twitter loses the plot over unusual pairing of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

FP Staff

Mar 20, 2019 10:55:15 IST

Actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will share the screen space for the first time in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah.

The film was in buzz ever since it was announced. Salman will reunite with Bhansali after 20 years. The two worked together in 1999 and delivered the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While the fans are still speculating about the story of the film and the 30-year age gap between the lead actors, the internet cannot stop talking about the unusual pairing.

A Twitter user also dug up an old picture of Salman Khan along with a young Alia.

Here are other funny reactions from Twitter.

A few of the social media users also coined a nickname, Salmalia, for Salman and Alia while quite a few termed the announcement as the 'news of the year'.

Salman has recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Bharat, whereas Alia's Dharma-produced period love story Kalank will release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:55:19 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Inshallah , Salman Khan , Sanjay Leela Bhansali , Shareworthy

also see

Alia Bhatt confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Inshallah

Alia Bhatt confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Inshallah

Alia Bhatt shares first look of new project on her birthday, hints it's related to bedtime stories

Alia Bhatt shares first look of new project on her birthday, hints it's related to bedtime stories

Watch: John Cena came up with 'Apna Time Aayega' way before Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy hit screens

Watch: John Cena came up with 'Apna Time Aayega' way before Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy hit screens