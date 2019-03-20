Inshallah: Twitter loses the plot over unusual pairing of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will share the screen space for the first time in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah.

The film was in buzz ever since it was announced. Salman will reunite with Bhansali after 20 years. The two worked together in 1999 and delivered the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While the fans are still speculating about the story of the film and the 30-year age gap between the lead actors, the internet cannot stop talking about the unusual pairing.

A Twitter user also dug up an old picture of Salman Khan along with a young Alia.

Who would've thought they will work together as a lead pair. #Inshallah pic.twitter.com/nTw6DlHuTw — Sky! (@being_Akash_) March 19, 2019

Here are other funny reactions from Twitter.

slb's next with salmon-alia looks so familiar pic.twitter.com/vVOqXTicT3 — Shade In Heaven (@Salandthebadpun) March 19, 2019

#Me: Bhai sunna hai Alia aur salman saath movie krne ja rhe?#Ranbir pic.twitter.com/oIYysVAXIT — Tanmay Sinha✌ (@Srcastic_writer) March 19, 2019

Salman and Alia working together.. Ranbir: pic.twitter.com/VaiFSHqVFy — Romz (@RomanaRaza) March 19, 2019

Is Salman play Alia's father or uncle? Any other role will be very disturbing to me. https://t.co/p9aEQUcD7l — Kitra[hiatus] (@paradigmist) March 19, 2019

A few of the social media users also coined a nickname, Salmalia, for Salman and Alia while quite a few termed the announcement as the 'news of the year'.

Currently most successful actress with Most Successful actor and The most ambitious director . #INSHALLAH pic.twitter.com/MaPcbf6JlA — (@iSahill_) March 19, 2019

Biggest news of this decade — Berozgar Oz Air Khan (@OzairKh53226693) March 19, 2019

Okay, so #Salmalia it is.... Had heard this on the day, film was announced last month.... A magnificent cast to be directed by a loved personality, and an upfront mass title, #Inshallah. This is indeed the BIGGEST film of 2020. @BeingSalmanKhan @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 19, 2019

Salman has recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Bharat, whereas Alia's Dharma-produced period love story Kalank will release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:55:19 IST