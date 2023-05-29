How the distance between Harry and Meghan is getting longer and wider?

According to Sky News Contributor Daisy Cousens says the alleged reports Prince Harry has contacted divorce lawyers shows with great press comes “great pressure” and is not conducive to maintaining an effective relationship.

“There were always going to be potential cracks appearing in this marriage … with great press and great attention comes great pressure.” Ms Cousens further told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo, “I would not be surprised if any of this is true.”

According to Irish Mirror, Lady Colin Campbell, 73, was commenting on reports alleging Harry had been spending time alone in two hotels, one near his home in Montecito and another in Los Angeles, the Scottish Daily Express reports. Lady Campbell, who is known as Lady C, claimed to GB News: “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.

There were reports too that Duke of Sussex had a room kept aside for him at a chain in Montecito, near his £12m home where he lives with wife Meghan and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Sources told the Sun Harry occasionally stays at the hotel without his wife there.

The Prince is also alleged to have a room at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in LA, near where he attends a gym class called Barry’s Bootcamp. Alleged reports also say that Prince Harry has contacted divorce lawyers.

According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

As per reports a royal commentators believe all is not well in the Sussexs’ marriage. Eagle-eyed observers say the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas and Harry was seen promoting his book “Spare” without Meghan by his side earlier this year.

They think no acknowledgment of their five-year wedding anniversary, Harry’s solo appearance at the coronation of King Charles and Meghan’s solo brand relaunch with WME are enough of evidence to corroborate their claims that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the rocks.

What is causing the rift between Harry & Meghan?

“When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time,” Darren Stanton said.

Harry and Meghan have had to overcome a number of hurdles and Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family”, the expert said.

“In terms of their development over the years, the couple have been through a lot in order to get where they are today. Their relationship started off being seemingly smooth sailing and there were no challenges. Meghan was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal family. However, despite having challenges since then, the couple have only got stronger over the years. In terms of confidence, I would say that Meghan is very much the stronger personality,” Darren Stanton said.

“But, having said that, she’s the one who has had the normal upbringing. She obviously had to work hard to become a professional actor, facing lots of rejection and hardships, especially in her professional life,” the expert explained.

Meghan’s half sister confirms that the couple is heading for a divorce

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘breaking apart and leading separate lives’. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Meghan a cuckoo in the royal nest

As per reports, British politician Chris Mullin has strong and negative opinions about Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family. Mullin branded the actress as a “cuckoo” and disapproved of her “woke Californian hang-ups.” Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest and her “woke Californian hang-ups” will destroy her marriage to Prince Harry, a senior UK politician said.

Despite his lack of a personal relationship with the Sussexes‘, he claimed Prince Harry would “come limping home” when their relationship “ends in tears.” According to the Royal Observer, the author later compared his household to the Sussexes’ and was annoyed by Meghan‘s discomfort with comments rooted in anti-Blackness. Mullin — whose wife is Vietnamese — claimed derogatory questions about complexion are “not in the least offensive” because although his daughter isn’t half-Black, him being a parent to a biracial child empowered him to make his various accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

