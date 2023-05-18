As per reports, British politician Chris Mullin has strong and negative opinions about Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family. Mullin branded the actress as a “cuckoo” and disapproved of her “woke Californian hang-ups.” Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest and her “woke Californian hang-ups” will destroy her marriage to Prince Harry, a senior UK politician said.

Despite his lack of a personal relationship with the Sussexes‘, he claimed Prince Harry would “come limping home” when their relationship “ends in tears.” According to the Royal Observer, the author later compared his household to the Sussexes’ and was annoyed by Meghan‘s discomfort with comments rooted in anti-Blackness. Mullin — whose wife is Vietnamese — claimed derogatory questions about complexion are “not in the least offensive” because although his daughter isn’t half-Black, him being a parent to a biracial child empowered him to make his various accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

In an outspoken attack on the couple, former Labour minister and diarist Chris Mullin suggests the Duke of Sussex will “come limping home” when the marriage “ends in tears.” He says Meghan is “clearly the main mover” in the couple’s relationship with “Harry very much second fiddle”.

The claims are contained in Mullin’s latest memoir, Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?, which is being serialised exclusively in The Independent. The novelist, diarist and former MP, 75, played a key role in freeing the Birmingham Six, Irish men wrongly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1974 pub bombings.

Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the couple’s relationship with “Harry very much second fiddle”, the politician said. The claims are contained in Chris Mullin’s latest memoir, Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?” which contains indiscreet accounts of meetings and conversations with royal family members, politicians and celebrities. The politician dismissed Meghan Markle’s complaint that an unnamed royal speculated about the skin colour of her and Harry’s son, Archie.

In his 2020 memoir, the politician had revealed that Queen Elizabeth sent a man to the gallows with the words “do you know, he even shot the dog?”. She turned down an appeal by a man convicted of murder in Bermuda, he claimed. In the new book, the politician also claims that the former Duke of Edinburgh once said “charm is a greatly overrated value”, describing Prince Philip as a “cantankerous old buffer”.

This comes following Prince Harry’s visit to the UK to attend King Charles’ coronation. The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony alone without Meghan Markle. The couple had stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and since then live in the United States.

Meghan’s half sister too confirms Harry & Meghan’s heading for separation

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘breaking apart and leading separate lives’. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

According to reports, royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

