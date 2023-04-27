Looks like this was bound to happen; the breakup of Harry and Meghan. Harry was just too much under the spell of Meghan Markle who was kind of ruling her life and every decision he too, Meghan was the mastermind. Celia Walden told GB News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing different agendas. She added that the couple’s public duties are resulting in them leading slightly separate lives.

Relationships is about sharing and caring, but here Meghan is completely overpowering Harry and kind of poisoning him against his family. Meghan Markle was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare. It was she who encouraged him to write the book.

According to marca.com report experts had mentioned that Meghan would be “tired” of her husband and could be looking for an “exit plan” in the not too distant future.

The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Meghan is a control freak and the mastermind behind Spare

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

Meghan, 41, spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales during an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.

In the interview, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

Harry’s relationship with his father is said to have been tense since the couple left the UK.

Who gave Prince Harry the confidence to write Spare? The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare. It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration. Royal biographer Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is the driving force behind the controversial memoir, titled Spare.

Meghan Markle has been cited as Prince Harry’s role model. Tom Bower added, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

Walden said: “She wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be. “I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly.

“They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment. And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and centre.”

Meghan & Harry’s date night kissing

However, despite the claims Harry and Meghan did make time for a public date night on Monday. Meghan appeared to snub a kiss from Harry as the Duke of Sussex leaned in when they were shown on the big screen at a Basketball match in Los Angles. The Duchess of Sussex burst into laughter when Prince Harry moved towards her and the Duke pulled a funny facial expression moment later. Thousands clapped and cheered, encouraging them to kiss but Meghan grabbed her husband’s arm instead. The couple were on a date night watching the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in game four of the playoffs.

King Charles III’’s Coronation

Earlier this month, it was announced that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’s Coronation without Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with their young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

(With inputs from agencies)

