According to skynews.com rumours are flying about the reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of public acknowledgement of their five-year wedding anniversary.

The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A-listers including Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey were present at the nuptials.Prince William was Harry’s best man for the ceremony, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in the wedding party.

But the pair have opted not to publicly celebrate their special milestone, something which News.com.au’s Bronte Coy said was ‘very strange’. “Interestingly, they haven’t actually marked the occasion at all, I would say maybe they’re opting for privacy but that doesn’t really fit with recent events,” Ms Coy told Sky News Australia program The Royal Report.

“It’s a bit of a weird one and it has certainly been noticed by people as well.”

Why the toxicity around Harry & Meghan’s marriage?

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘breaking apart and leading separate lives’. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Recently, the couple claimed that they were in a near catastrophic car chase.

