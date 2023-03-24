Explained: Why Meghan Markle is responsible for Harry’s visa scrutiny

Meghan Markle should have warned Prince Harry against revealing details about his drug usage for his memoir Spare. Harry has disclosed plenty of royal secrets and interesting details about his drug usage in his memoir Spare. For that reason, his visa applications have come under scrutiny and there are chances that he may be deported from the US. US immigration law tends to have very harsh punishment for people lying and hiding information. The royal biographer Angela Levin has called out Meghan Markle for not stopping Prince Harry from revealing all details. In fact, she encouraged Harry to tell it all.

According to reports, a conservative think tank is calling for Prince Harry’s US visa application to be released so Americans can see whether or not he admitted to his past drug use before moving to California in the summer of 2020. Now the obvious questions are what will happen to Meghan Markle if Harry gets deported from the USA over visa issues? Will Harry go back to Britain? Will Meghan continue to live in the US?

The Heritage Foundation, one of the country’s preeminent right-wing think tanks, is arguing that US officials should release the details of the prince’s application so Americans can see whether or not he was properly vetted before being allowed to enter the country. Applicants for US visas are typically asked about their criminal history and drug use.

According to reports, Angela Levin, the royal biographer has mentioned that Prince Harry is frightened of his wife Meghan Markle. She added that the Duke of Sussex is ‘nervous’ when he is around his wife. Referring to the Duchess of Sussex as ‘really scary,’ she said, “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary.”

According to GB News Harry doesn’t want to say anything if Meghan wants to speak, if she wants to speak to someone before him he steps back, he’s very nervous.’ Calling him anxious, she alleged that Meghan probably controls everything because ‘Harry isn’t the same guy he was a few years ago.’ “He said himself that what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”, She remarked, “It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’,” the former biographer of Prince Harry explained.

Last month, she revealed that Prince Harry was ‘shivering in his boots’ about seeing the Royal Family before King Charles III’s coronation over fears of ‘royal retaliation’.

(With added inputs from agencies)

