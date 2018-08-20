Helicopter Eela's new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' finds Kajol singing about the good ol' days

The second song from Helicopter Eela 'Yaadon Ki Almari' takes the listeners back to the yesteryears of Kajol's character. Sung by Palomi and composed by Amit Trivedi, Swanand Kirkire's lyrics are relatable to one's college days with references to empty wallets and torn jeans.

Initially, Kajol is estranged by Riddhi Sen, who plays her son, but when he takes to the piano, the overpossessive mother starts singing about her memories. She talks about how she has treasured every little thing from the past and later speaks her mind out about the time when she used to hang out with Ila Arun, Baba Sehgal and Shaan hinting towards her life as a celebrity before becoming a mother.

The first song, 'Mumma Ki Parchai', featured Kajol and Riddhi Sen in a humourous light. The first song had Amit Trivedi's composition and Ronit Sarkar's vocals. The song had a light rock essence, depicting the obvious teenage 'angst'. Ronit Sarkar, director Pradeep Sarkar's son, had earlier said that recording the song was a blast and that he gelled famously with Riddhi on-set, where they jammed to several songs.

Helicopter Eela is being produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia, Shataf Figar, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi as well as Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. The movie is slated for a release on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 18:50 PM