Kajol's Helicopter Eela to have special appearances by Anu Malik, Shaan, Ila Arun and Baba Sehgal

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the makers of Helicopter Eela have roped in singers Anu Malik, Shaan, Ila Arun and Baba Sehgal for special appearances. Kajol's character in Helicopter Eela will span almost three decades. The actress will be seen playing the role of a single parent trying to stay relevant in her son's life who she over-protectively dotes on.

"Since the role spans from the ’90s to 2018, with Kajol playing an aspiring singer, we wanted to recreate the music scene of that decade for one of the most important sequences. And since it was vital that we keep it authentic, we decided to get in touch with these four industry stalwarts who graciously agreed to be a part of the film. They haven’t changed much over the years so that fit the part well. Kajol’s Eela meets all of them separately at a party and we had a great time shooting it," informs director Pradeep Sarkar to Mumbai Mirror, adding that the film, which is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, also features several lesser known musicians.

Cars from the ’90s also played an important part in making the sequence realistic. According to the National Award-winning filmmaker, the film’s team has incorporated the cars that musicians traveled in at the time.

The Pradeep Sarkar-directed film also stars Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on 7 September.

