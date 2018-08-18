Helicopter Eela to premiere new song 'Yaadon Ki Almari' featuring Kajol on 20 August

Kajol's next movie, Helicopter Eela, is coming out with a new song titled 'Yaadon Ki Almari'. The track, which is the second one to be released from the movie after 'Mumma Ki Parchai', is scheduled to release o 20 August. Here's an exclusive still of Kajol from the forthcoming track:

The first song, 'Mumma Ki Parchai', featured Kajol and Riddhi Sen in a humourous light. The first song had Amit Trivedi's composition and Ronit Sarkar's vocals. The song had a light rock essence, depicting the obvious teenage 'angst'. Ronit Sarkar, director Pradeep Sarkar's son, had earlier said that recording the song was a blast and that he gelled famously with Riddhi on-set, where they jammed to several songs.

Talking about the peculiar title of Helicopter Eela, Ajay Devgn, who is also a producer behind the project, explained the meaning of the movie's name. "Anand Gandhi narrated the story to me. So then I started rounding up my team. I narrated it to Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and that is how Eela was put into place. It was initially only titled Eela but then we came across this American concept of 'helicopter parents' who hover around their children all the time. In India, every mother is a helicopter mother so we named it Helicopter Eela," said the actor.

Helicopter Eela is scheduled to release on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 18:31 PM