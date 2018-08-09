Baba Sehgal presents his version of Kiki Challenge with lyrics as lethal as people jumping out of cars

As if the existing frenzy around the Kiki Challenge was not enough, Indian rapper Baba Sehgal has jumped on the bandwagon, too. Although the popstar, who has now gone fully digital with his music and general shenanigans (hint: O Ellen, share some watermelon) is not jumping out of a car, we are not sure whether it is still completely safe to watch his video.

Popular for his own versions of viral songs, Baba Sehgal takes on Drake's 'In My Feelings', which is being used for the viral Kiki Challenge that has people in every corner of the world jumping out of moving cars and dancing. However, that is not what's lethal about Baba's challenge. It's his lyrics which go like: "Kiki kyun pilai, tune shaam ko, woh chai pheeki." Did he not get the memo from Mumbai Police?

Earlier, Sehgal had uploaded his own rendition of Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' which was again, done in his signature style: over the top lyrics combined with simplistic visuals in an extremely entertaining way.

Here's a bonus life lesson from Baba's books:

Agar confidence karey lack

Then coffee piyo black🙏 pic.twitter.com/IAjfY4C09e — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 9, 2018

Watch the rappers Kiki challege here:

