Kajol on Suhana Khan Vogue cover backlash: Shah Rukh, Gauri took brave decision of letting her enter showbiz

Suhana Khan's Vogue India magazine cover garnered a lot of negative criticism owing to the ongoing nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry, questioning her credibility and achievements. Actress Kajol in a recent interview said that Suhana's parents Shah Rukh and Gauri took a brave decision in letting their daughter enter the showbiz world.

Suhana Khan graced the cover of Vogue India magazine's August issue, which was unveiled by Shah Rukh in an event in Mumbai. The cover started receiving immense backlash, which led Vogue India to disable comments on her pictures on their official Instagram account.

Kajol, in an interview with Anupama Chopra spoke about the process of rearing a child when being a part of Bollywood. She said that all a parent can do is sure their children up with love and support and hope that their parenting takes effect.

She further said that it is scary to be a parent, adding that things are tougher for celebrity children since they are judged by the barometer of their parents'career. She said that if the parent is a failure, the progeny is judged with a little more sympathy as opposed to if the parents are successful.

"They will be watched. Whatever they choose to do with it. It's a tough decision for both Shah Rukh and Gauri, a very brave decision on their part to let Suhana come into this world," she said in the interview.

Kajol will be playing a single mother to a teenager son in the upcoming Pradeep Sarakr directorial, Helicopter Eela, slated to hit the cinemas on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:47 PM