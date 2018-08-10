Helicopter Eela: Director Pradeep Sarkar’s son Ronit will lend vocals for ‘Mumma Ki Parchai’ song

National Award winning director Pradeep Sarkar's son, Ronit will be giving playback for his father's upcoming directorial Helicopter Eela. Featuring Kajol and Riddhi Sen, Helicopter Eela charts the journey of a mother who tries to fit in with his teenager son's changing life.

Ronit had previously lent his voice for the title track of Lafangay Parindey, featuring Deepika Padokone and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

When asked about the song in the movie, Ronit says, “The song is titled ‘Mumma Ki Parchai’ and is composed by Amit Trivedi. The team tried my voice out first and thought it was a decent match, so we went to the studio and recorded it again for the film.”

Describing the song more, Ronit says, “The song is about Kajol’s Eela and her son. As a teenager, sometimes you perceive your mother’s protectiveness as her being overbearing. You are too young to understand the sentiment behind it.”

“I’ve been on set all my life but this time the film’s characters have a lot of connection with music. There was a piano on the set and a guitar too. We would be jamming in a room there. Kajol plays the piano in the film so I helped her out,” added Ronit.

Ronit mentioned that the song was recorder in one evening. Pradeep was not there in the studio while son Ronit was giving playback, just the way the director prefers it. Ronit and Riddhi (also a musician) bonded on sets comfortably and jammed to popular numbers.

Helicopter Eela is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 18:10 PM