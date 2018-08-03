You are here:

Kajol to launch trailer of Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, also featuring Riddhi Sen, on her birthday 5 August

As a treat for her fans, actress Kajol will launch the trailer of her forthcoming film Helicopter Eela on her birthday on Sunday.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. As reported earlier, the music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.

The trailer will be released in the presence of her husband and actor-cum-producer Ajay, and co-star Riddhi along with Sarkar.

The film's spokesperson confirmed the news to Indo Asian News Service. In an interview with Indo Asian News Service earlier this year, Kajol described the film as "sweet and funny".

"It is a sweet and funny film. Riddhi will be seen as my son. We all are very excited about the film."

Kajol's upcoming film includes Om Raut's directorial Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she will be sharing screen space with Ajay after nine years.

The film is slated to release on 7 September after the date changed to avoid clashes with Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

