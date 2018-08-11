Helicopter Eela: First look of new song 'Mumma Ki Parchai' depicts Kajol as an ever-nagging mother

Helicopter Eela, which features Kajol and National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen, is a fun take on new ways of parenting. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial's new song titled 'Mumma Ki Parchai' will release on 13 August.

The song is a hilarious take on the ever-nagging avatar of Kajol's character (as the mother). Riddhi's character, is the teenager, exasperated with his mother's sheltering and slightly overbearing attitude. It is composed by Amit Trivedi and voiced by Pradeep Sarkar's son, Ronit Sarkar.

The narrative of Helicopter Eela, as reported earlier shows Kajol as a free-spirited but overprotective single mother who goes back to college to finish her degree. However, that is not all. She goes back to college also because she wants to spend more time with her teenage son, who also studies in the same institute. That, along with a round of tantrums fuelled by the dreaded teenage rebellion marks the start of an eventful journey full of discoveries, conflict and tears.

Talking about the peculiar title of Helicopter Eela, Ajay Devgn, who is also a producer behind the project, explained the meaning of the movie's name. "Anand Gandhi narrated the story to me. So then I started rounding up my team. I narrated it to Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and that is how Eela was put into place. It was initially only titled Eela but then we came across this American concept of 'helicopter parents' who hover around their children all the time. In India, every mother is a helicopter mother so we named it Helicopter Eela," said the actor.

The film is slated to release on 7 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 17:59 PM