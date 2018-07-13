Kajol unveils poster of Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela in London, film to release on 14 September

Kajol is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The actress flagged off promotions in London and unveiled a poster of the film which bears the tagline, ‘She is here, there and everywhere.’

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is the story of a single mother and an aspiring singer who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child. A possessive and overprotective mother, Eela joins her son's college and faces backlash for invading her son's privacy.

Riddhi Sen, who bagged the National Award for his role in Kaushik Ganguly’s 2017 Bengali film Nagarkirtan, essays the role of Kajol's son.

On her role in the film, the popular Bollywood actress said that like so many mothers, Eela puts "her life and dreams on hold" and once the children grow up and mothers become dispensable, they are faced with the question, "What do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby?"

Amit Trivedi has composed the music for Helicopter Eela with Swanand Kirkire on lyrics. This film marks Kajol's return to the big screen after her 2015 film Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Helicopter Eela, produced by Ajay Devgn is reportedly based on writer Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play Beta Kaagdo. It is slated to release on 14 September.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 12:37 PM