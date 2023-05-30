The separation of Harry and Meghan was bound to happen. I guess it’s difficult to stay henpecked for too long. According to Sky News Contributor Daisy. The Royal Family would “absolutely” welcome Prince Harry back home and most of them expect him to return. So, is the brand ‘Harry & Meghan’ finally breaking up? Experts believe that it’s for sure, since all is not well in the fairytale marriage.

Prince Harry has been called the prodigal prince for years. Charles will take him back home with open hands. William will also welcome him back; after all they are brothers. On the other hand, ex-royal staff believes that Meghan Markle brainwashed Prince Harry and tied him down to the California mansion. On a lighter note sky news also mentioned that probably Harry was whipped.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler claims Prince Harry will return to the UK for good – but without Meghan Markle. According to a Mirror report, the late queen also believed that Harry will return to her when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have quit the Royal Family in favour of a life away from the spotlight, moving to LA with son Archie.

Diana’s former butler believes that Harry is planning to move back to UK

Princess Diana’s former butler has sensationally claimed Prince Harry has “finally woken up to the truth” about his wife and will soon return to the UK for good.

In conversation with GB News, Paul Burrell – who worked for Diana for more than 10 years until her death in 1997 – has claimed the Duke of Sussex is staying with his wife, Meghan, only for the sake of their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

According to a report published in nzherald.com, Burrell says, “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said.

He added that he wants Harry to be happy and see his family grow but admitted there was a “niggling doubt” in his mind and he believed the prince would return to the UK for good and be welcomed with “open arms” by both his father King Charles and brother Prince William, despite reports of their estranged relationship.

“I have no doubt that, when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

Harry & Meghan’s split, what experts have to say?

“When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time,” Darren Stanton said.

Harry and Meghan have had to overcome a number of hurdles and Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family”, the expert said.

Meghan Markle is a like ‘cuckoo’ in the royal nest and this will destroy her marriage

As per reports, British politician Chris Mullin has strong and negative opinions about Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family. Mullin branded the actress as a “cuckoo” and disapproved of her “woke Californian hang-ups.” Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest and her “woke Californian hang-ups” will destroy her marriage to Prince Harry, a senior UK politician said.

Despite his lack of a personal relationship with the Sussexes‘, he claimed Prince Harry would “come limping home” when their relationship “ends in tears.” According to the Royal Observer, the author later compared his household to the Sussexes’ and was annoyed by Meghan‘s discomfort with comments rooted in anti-Blackness. Mullin — whose wife is Vietnamese — claimed derogatory questions about complexion are “not in the least offensive” because although his daughter isn’t half-Black, him being a parent to a biracial child empowered him to make his various accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

(With added inputs from agencies)

