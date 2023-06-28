Meghan and Harry must stop playing the victim card. Finally, America has understood that Harry and Meghan are attention seekers. According to reports published in geo tv, it seems as Americans are sick of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s narrative of “denigrating” the royal family.

The couple has been advised to change their strategy to win support and sympathy. They are being urged by the critics and royal commentators to stop playing the victim card.

Former conservative MP Louise Mensch has recently lashed out at the couple while talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News, claiming everyone is fed up with them.

Mensch told the former Good Morning Britain’s host that while the Sussexes “sell a lot of books” they have “chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands”.

Meghan and Harry, who have lost their lucrative Spotify deal, were not invited to the Obamas’ 60th birthday party which was attended some by some big public figures and celebrities. The Sussexes were also not invited to attend the Met Gala.

Meghan’s invitation to Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party was also snubbed by some A-list celebrities.

The Duchess reportedly invited several high-profile people to celebrate her son’s birthday, including Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. But, the celebrity pair shunned the former Suits star’s invitation.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift also snubbed Meghan and Harry as she reportedly declined to to become the part of the couple’s now-scrapped podcast, despite receiving a personal letter written by the Duchess herself.

A royal commentator has recently claimed that the social elite in Washington and Hollywood stars are “distancing themselves” from the Harry and his wife.

Citing the Sussexes’ absence from recent events, Hilary Fordwich recently claimed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents have “squandered” the chance to foster diversity in the royal family and strengthen relations between the US and UK.

“It is so sad what the Sussexes have squandered. They had almost universal support and hope for what they could bring, whether it was diversity or a Trans Atlantic relationship. Unfortunately they made the choice to denigrate the Royal Family, she told Express UK.

Meghan an agent of destruction

We all know that Meghan was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer had earlier sad following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.

King Charles is sad and ‘frustrated’ with Harry’s behaviour, insiders claim

On the other hand, King Charles is extremely frustrated with Harry. Dailymail reported that King Charles is said to be ‘sad, bewildered’ and increasingly ‘frustrated’ over Prince Harry’s behaviour, according to an insider. Prince Harry has recently been on a whirlwind visit to the UK to give evidence in the Mirror phone hacking trial, where he faced cross-examination after becoming the first royal to take the stand since the 1890s.

Prince Harry did not take time during the visit to see his family, who were less than half a mile from where he was staying, and is unlikely to see them at the King’s upcoming birthday celebrations, to which it is believed he has not been invited.

Harry has repeatedly criticised the Firm since leaving his royal duties behind – and even labelled Queen Camilla, 75, a ‘wicked stepmother’ in his explosive memoir Spare and told how he begged Charles, 74, not to marry her.

Harry & Meghan‘s rumoured divorce

Nothing is fine in Harry and Meghan’s relationship too. For the kind of control freak Meghan is, probably this was bound to happen. Both as per reports are living separate lives. We all know Meghan is the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

Probably, Harry is now biting his fingers for the damage he has done to himself and the Royal British family under the influence of Meghan Markle.

(With added inputs from agencies)

