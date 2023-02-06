No more mudslinging, amidst split rumours of Harry and Meghan, the couple is set to come out with their feel good TV rom-com. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a ulti-year deal with Netflix that tied them to produce series and films. According to a new report from The Telegraph the Royal couple will go on to create more scripted content with feel-good philosophy. Thematically, it has all basically been a long documentary about the drama coming from the Royal Family. That is what the Netflix audience cares about the most, Netflix knew it and banked on it. However, once this deal is over there is already a game plan Meghan and Harry will follow.

Meghan Markle is already experienced in creating fictional content as she was a professional actor before meeting Prince Harry. What wasn’t confirmed yet is whether Prince Harry will get to act or if we are looking at a potential variety show hosted by both of them. We know Meghan Markle has always been extremely passionate about altruism and she will probably attempt to take this route once the drama has passed. The source who spoke to The Telegraph said this:

There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex had a pretty impressive acting career before getting married into the British royal family. Recalling her Suits days, in a revealing cover story with ‘Variety’, Meghan Markle described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood.

Markle appeared on shows such as ‘Deal or No Deal‘, ‘90210’ and ‘Fringe’, before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on ‘Suits’, the television legal drama, in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes (‘Suits‘ ran from 2011 to 2019), Meghan was forever living in a state of anxiety, which made her constantly question her place on the series during the first season.

Prince Harry would probably not try to become an actor, which means those rom-coms the source revealed could be aimed at Meghan Markle returning to her former job as an actress. If this happens, it should be interesting to see how Prince Harry reacts to his wife on/screen love interest.

The principal idea of making those documentaries was for Harry to push his family to apologize to Meghan Markle for mistreating her. But since they have remained unresponsive, it is now uncertain what could happen. Thinking about moving on with their lives is probably the healthiest plan for everybody.

In the meantime, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parted ways with top execs at Archewell as they took on a more directive role in the company. They parted ways with Oscar-winning producer Ben Browning, who oversaw the couple’s record-breaking Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

