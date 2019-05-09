GOTcast: Discussing Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 and who will take the throne — Jon, Dany or Cersei

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is. For fans who have been following the show since the very beginning, there's so much to analyse and take in. And so, we decided to start a podcast to discuss all things Game of Thrones season 8. Titled, GOTcast, we hope to have one platform where we discuss all our thoughts as the six episodes of the last season unfolds.

Episode four of Game of Thrones comes right after the Battle of Winterfell, and the survivors are not a happy lot. While this episode is a lot brighter than the last one, there was too much crammed into one 90 minute episode. We spoke about initial reactions to the episode, where so many people claimed Sansa didn't know how to keep a secret when, in fact, she probably told Tyrion about Jon's true identity on purpose, to start a chain of events. The big question looming above GOT viewers is: who will be the best ruler for Westeros? Jon, Dany or Cersei. Surprisingly, the three of us had similar answers.

We discussed the two deaths in the episode, the scene with Brienne and Jaime and how that broke our hearts, and how we wish there were more dragons in the GOT universe.

And of course, we spoke about the styrofoam coffee cup that the internet could not stop making memes about. Spoiler alert: It was not Starbucks.

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Neerja Deodhar and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade.

