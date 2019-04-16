Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 Podcast: Discussing six reunions, one dragon ride and an intriguing cliffhanger

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is. For fans who have been following the show since the very beginning, there's so much to analyse and take in, especially since the 54 minute long first episode of season 8 dropped yesterday (15 April). And so, we decided to start a podcast to discuss all things Game of Thrones season 8. Titled, GOTcast, we hope to have one platform where we discuss all our thoughts as the six episodes of the last season unfolds.

In the first episode of GOTcast, we discussed the several reunions, Euron and Cersei's odd coupling, why she drinks wine when she's supposed to be pregnant, Sansa and Dany's magic carpet ride on the Dragons, Bran and Jamie's encounter, among several other updates. We discussed our predictions for the next episode and what we felt was lacking from the first one. For a full summary of the first episode, click here.

GOTcast is Firstpost's weekly Game of Thrones podcast. Over the next six weeks, we'll be dissecting, predicting and opining over all the updates around GOT.

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Pradeep Menon and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade

