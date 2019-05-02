GOTcast: Discussing Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3's unsung heroes, from Lyanna Mormont to Theon Greyjoy

(GOTcast is Firstpost's weekly Game of Thrones podcast. Over the next 3 weeks, we'll be dissecting, predicting and opining over all the updates around GOT.)

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is. For fans who have been following the show since the very beginning, there's so much to analyse and take in. And so, we decided to start a podcast to discuss all things Game of Thrones season 8. Titled, GOTcast, we hope to have one platform where we discuss all our thoughts as the six episodes of the last season unfolds.

The third episode of Game of Thrones is all about the Battle of Winterfell, and the war between the living and the dead. We spoke about the large fatality count even though many fans complained of too less deaths. We spoke about one whole noble house being wiped out, about how human evil is a whole lot worse than supernatural evil, and our predictions about what is going to happen next, in King's Landing, now that the war is over.

We also discussed this episode's unsung heroes, and how the ones we thought were going to be saviours (cough-Jon-Dany-cough) didn't end up being instrumental in the war. But how that wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Karan Pradhan and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 16:53:51 IST

