GOTcast: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2's biggest moments, from Arya-Gendry to Brienne knighting

(GOTcast is Firstpost's weekly Game of Thrones podcast. Over the next six weeks, we'll be dissecting, predicting and opining over all the updates around GOT.)

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is.

If episode one of season eight was tad underwhelming, episode two really turned things around (you can read the full summary of the episode here.)

There were many moments in the episode that stood out, and were trending on the internet through Monday, 22 April. From Brienne's knighting, to her polar opposite relationships with Jaime Lannister and Tormund; from Podrick's song to Theon and Sansa's reunion; from Arya and Gendry's love making to Sansa and Dany's unconventional friendship (?), there was a lot to take in.

We also spoke about how the fact that this episode focused on reunions, friendships (even the unlikely ones) and songs means that the next episode will be all about the battle between the living and the dead. Watch the promo for episode three here.

Also read: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorstep, Jaime, Jon et al hold us spellbound

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Anjali Sharma and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 16:34:07 IST

