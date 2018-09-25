Former DC chief's tweet praising Joaquin Phoenix's Joker draws backlash from DCEU's Zack Snyder fans

Diane Nelson, who served as DC Entertainment president from 2009 to 2018, deleted her Twitter account following harassment in response to her tweet praising Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Entertainment Weekly writes that after Phoenix's look in character, complete with clown make up was released, Nelson tweeted: "LOVE IT! Great story, great actor, specific and strong vision from talented director. What DC should have been doing since Nolan. Even if die hard fans struggle with his vision.#goodmoviesaregoodmovies"

The publication says that several fans interpreted her remark as undermining Zack Snyder, who is behind films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

One user even criticised her for not supporting Snyder's vision during her time as president and accused her for being "a snake in the grass," which Comicbook.com says is a reference to Snyder being replaced by Joss Whedon before Justice League's release. Nelson responded to this: "I happen to count Zack Snyder among those things, if you are insinuating otherwise. No snake here."

Nelson switched to private mode but disabled her account altogether. She is not the first person in the limelight to exit a social media platform. It was reported that Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran had wiped all her social media accounts earlier this year after being subjected to severe sexist and racist trolling. Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown was also a victim of cyber bullying.

