Watch: Joker on-set video shows Joaquin Phoenix wreak havoc in Gotham subway station

DC comic book fans got their first glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in Todd Phillips' upcoming film when the director recently shared a camera test on Instagram.

Now, a leaked clip, shared by TMZ, from the film's set shows the Clown Prince of Crime terrorising a Gotham City subway station.

A new set video from ‘JOKER’ has been officially released. (Source: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/EBk1EHdQF0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2018

Phillips had previously shared the image captioned with just "Arthur", the iteration of the Joker's name before he took on his mononym. He also revealed Zazie Beetz's first look in another image.

View this post on Instagram Camera test (w/ sound). Joker. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 21, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

So excited to be working with @zaziebeetz. Joker. 📷@nikotavernise

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 22, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

The film is described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

The origin story will be set in 1980s Gotham City, with the Wayne family represented by its patriarch, Thomas. Scott Silver co-wrote the script with Phillips.

Joker is scheduled to hit theatres on 4 October, 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 20:11 PM