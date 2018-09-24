You are here:

Watch: Joker on-set video shows Joaquin Phoenix wreak havoc in Gotham subway station

FP Staff

Sep,24 2018 20:06:57 IST

DC comic book fans got their first glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in Todd Phillips' upcoming film when the director recently shared a camera test on Instagram.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker on set of Todd Phillips' upcoming film. Image via Twitter

Now, a leaked clip, shared by TMZ, from the film's set shows the Clown Prince of Crime terrorising a Gotham City subway station.

Phillips had previously shared the image captioned with just "Arthur", the iteration of the Joker's name before he took on his mononym. He also revealed Zazie Beetz's first look in another image.

 

 

 

The film is described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

The origin story will be set in 1980s Gotham City, with the Wayne family represented by its patriarch, Thomas. Scott Silver co-wrote the script with Phillips.

Joker is scheduled to hit theatres on 4 October, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 20:11 PM

