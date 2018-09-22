Joaquin Phoenix's Joker look, with clown make-up, shared by director Todd Phillips on Instagram

After the revelation of Joaquin Phoenix's first look in and as Joker on 17 September, director Todd Phillips has unveiled the actor's look in clown makeup for their upcoming origin movie on the menacing DC villain.

Phillips took to Instagram to share a teaser video of Phoenix as the titular character, in which the last few seconds reveal him putting on the clown makeup, captioning it "camera test".

The Warner Bros-DC production will serve as a prequel to Christopher Nolan's 2008 movie The Dark Knight, it was earlier confirmed. Director Martin Scorsese will produce the film with Phillips, whose previous directing credits include the Hangover franchise, War Dogs, and Old School. Scott Silver has co-written the script along with Phillips.

The origin story of Joker will be set in 1980s Gotham City, with the Wayne family represented by its patriarch, Thomas. Alec Baldwin, who was earlier cast as Thomas, recently opted out of the film due to "scheduling" issues.

Joker is slated to hit theaters on 4 October, 2019 and will be starring, apart from Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro and Marc Maron. It has been described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 11:51 AM