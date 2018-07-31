Fanney Khan makers release new version of 'Mere Achhe Din Kab Ayenge' following backlash

After 'Mohabbat' and 'Halka Halka', the makers of Fanney Khan launched 'Mere Achhe Din Kab Ayenge' on 20 July, chronicling the struggles of Anil Kapoor, a common man.

However, the song landed in trouble when online users started using its first line to troll Narendra Modi's 'Achhe Din' slogan from the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, reported Mid-Day. Within barely ten days of the song dropping on the internet, the makers released a new version titled 'Mere Acche Din Ab Aaye Re' on 28 July.

"After the first version came out, a lot of people online used it to attack the Central Government and question Modi on his promise of achche din. The song was getting politicised needlessly. The producers also got a few calls from high places, after which they decided to release the new version," a source told Mid-Day, adding that the makers were contemplating pulling the song out of the film.

However, director Atul Manjrekar has said that 'Mere Acche Din Ab Aaye Re' was always a part of Fanney Khan and its story, but was to release after the film hit the theatres. He also said that a new video along with the song was released as the original version was unnecessarily taking a political colour.

Produced by T-series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Fanney Khan is an official remake of Dominique Deruddere's Belgian comedy Everybody's Famous! It is scheduled for a 3 August release.

Watch the new song here.

