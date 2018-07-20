Watch: In Fanney Khan song Achche Din, Anil Kapoor dreams of his daughter becoming a singer

After releasing two songs 'Mohabbat' and 'Halka Halka', the Fanney Khan makers have released the third song featuring Anil Kapoor.

Titled 'Achche Din', the pensive number chronicles the struggle of survival for a common man. Anil Kapoor is shown as an ageing taxi driver, hapless and distraught, wondering when he will witness his better days. The refrain, Mere achche din kab ayenge reflects the angst of a man who is yet hopeful that his life might turn around one day.

The taxi that Anil Kapoor's character drives houses two small images of Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor, and every day he religiously presents his offering to his Khuda (God). At night, he occasionally hums a tune or two on his rooftop, perhaps implying that he has given up on his own dreams of becoming a singer in his lifelong effort of making two ends meet. But, he longingly stares at the roadside banner of the popstar Baby Singh, wishing that one day his daughter fulfills his dream.

While both the songs released before are rehashes of popular old songs, 'Jawan Hai Mohobbat' and 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai', 'Achche Din' is an original composed and sung by Amit Trivedi.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil, which hints at the slogan used by Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2014 general elections.

Lata Mangeshkar shared the song, a tribute to the legendary singer, on Twitter, wishing luck to Anil Kapoor for his film:

Namaskar. Anil Kapoor ji ek guni abhineta hain. Mere Anil ji aur Boney ji ke saath bahut acche aur pariwarik sambandh hai,une mata aur pita ji se bhi mere acche sambandh the. Main Anil ji ki nayi film ko bahut shubhkaamanayein deti hun. https://t.co/FLWF0IUJXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2018

Fanney Khan is an official remake of Dominique Deruddere's 2000 Belgian comedy Everybody’s Famous! and has been produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Watch the song here:

