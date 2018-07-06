You are here:

Fanney Khan trailer: Anil Kapoor anchors this musical drama with father-daughter relationship at its heart

FP Staff

Jul,06 2018 14:29:24 IST

The trailer of Fanney Khan may not be what fans were anticipating. It is not an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan affair but an ensemble film. At the center of the narrative is a father-daughter relationship.

Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from Fanney Khan. YouTube

The teenage daughter is an aspiring singer but is unable to make it big despite auditioning at several places. Her father, played by Anil Kapoor, dissuades her from following her heart since he also suffered a similar fate and gave up on his pursuit of happiness. But then enters Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an established global singer, who reinvigorates the daughter. Anil, in an attempt to get Aishwarya rub off some of her charm on his daughter, abducts her with the help of a reluctant associate, played by Rajkummar Rao.

Tables turn soon as Aishwarya escapes and Rao seemingly falls for her. But this is the parallel track. The central narrative sees Anil struggle to keep the spirits of his daughter high, and her dream alive. One would find an eerie resemblance to Secret Superstar but unlike the Zaira Wasim-starrer from last year, both the mother (Divya Dutta) and father have the daughter's back and the only obstacle that stands in their way is circumstances.

Debutant director Atul Manjrekar's musical drama Fanney Khan is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and T-Series. It is slated to release on 3 August.

