Halka Halka from Fanney Khan updates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic, features Aishwarya Rai

Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan's new song 'Halka Halka' released today and features a stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooving to the beat of the recreated version of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic.

The remake carries different lyrics and sounds and has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar. The lyrics have been reworked by Irshad Kamil, and Amit Trivedi has composed the music.

While the remake doesn't compare very positively to the original, Aishwarya on the dance floor is a joy to watch. She shows off her moves, appearing as lovely and glamourous as usual in the two-minute long video. The video also carries snippets from the already released trailer of the film and shows the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya.

Fanney Khan, based on the Belgian film, Everybody's Famous! revolves around Anil Kapoor's character, an RD Burman fan, who could not make it big in the music industry but wants his daughter to become a famous singer. It leads him into hatching a plan to kidnap the musical sensation of the country, Baby, essayed by Aishwarya.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it stars Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Fanney Khan is scheduled to hit theatres on 3 August, 2018.

Watch the video here:

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 17:12 PM