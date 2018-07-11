Fanney Khan's new song Mohabbat features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as sensational pop icon

The first song, 'Mohabbat' from the OST of the upcoming film Fanney Khan is out and it is a peppy, upbeat number that introduces us to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character in the film. She essays the role of a "superstar sensation" named Baby Singh.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, 'Mohabbat' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Irshad Kamil. Chauhan's voice gives the composition her quintessential zing. Having said that, this song also sounds very similar to Chauhan's songs from the past — pacy and peppy, although there are a lot of EDM beats interspersed in the song.

Aishwarya looks every bit of the diva that she is meant to look like in the film. Her poise, moves and dancing remind the viewers of the stage concerts of western pop stars like Beyoncé and Madonna.

The reason for this similarity is the dance has been choreographed by ace international choreographer Frank Gatson who has worked with Beyoncé for 15 years now and is credited for her iconic hits 'Single Ladies' and 'Crazy in Love'.

Gatson was earlier quoted talking about how he loved working on Fanney Khan. "It was like working on a version of (the Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger-starrer Oscar-winning musical) Chicago. You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she’s a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable. She was so happy with the way the sequence shaped up."

Fanney Khan is the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, and stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao along with Aishwarya, who happens to have a screen time of 20 minutes in the film.

Trivia: This song is a remix of an old number 'Jawan Hai Mohabbat Haseen' from the 1946 film Anmol Ghadi featuring yesteryear singing sensation Noor Jehan. It was composed by legendary Naushad. Don't believe? Check this out.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 16:31 PM