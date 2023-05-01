Charles III’s Coronation: Will Prince Harry don his military uniform

Prince Harry could be facing ‘uniform humiliation’ at King Charles III’s coronation as he may not be allowed to wear military garb. The Duke of Sussex did announce that he will be attending the historic coronation on May 6 – but he will be alone as Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain at home in California. Now royal commentators are considering what the prince will be wearing and whether he will even be allowed to fit within the processions to Westminster Abbey.

Military Historian Dr Peter Johnston told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that Harry may be allowed to display a different tribute to his service despite serving two tours in Afghanistan. ‘I imagine Harry won’t wear uniform at the Coronation,’ he said.

‘Even as a veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, he won’t wear uniform. ‘I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.’

Instead, he may have his own tribute to his royal father by wearing his medals, the Express reported. Dr Johnson said: “I imagine Harry won’t wear uniform at the coronation. “Even as a veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, he won’t wear uniform.

Harry not playing a leading part at the Charles’ coronation procession

Discussing Harry’s role in the procession, the historical expert added that he will ‘be a part of it, but not necessarily, a leading part of it’. Prince Harry is said to be making only a brief visit to the UK for the coronation as he will reportedly skip royal events after the day – including a musical performance on May 7 – to be with his family in America.

During the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex walked alongside brother William who followed behind King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Meghan will not be at King Charles III’s Coronation

Recently, Harry and Meghan‘s celebrity friend Gayle King declared they are in a ‘really good place’ and have made the ‘best’ decision for Meghan to stay in the US while Harry attends the Coronation in London.

Ms King has said it is ‘right’ that Harry will fly to the UK for May 6, missing Archie’s fourth birthday, because he will be supporting his father in Westminster Abbey on the biggest day of his life. It came as Meghan signed a mega-money deal with a talent agency representing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James and Serena Williams that will earn her tens of millions of dollars and heralds the start of her very public comeback.

Without the support of his spouse, Harry risks being left “exposed” to hostile family members one author claimed. Royal author Tessa Dunlop told OK! magazine she had studied footage of Harry helping Meghan into the car when he came out of St. George’s Chapel following the Queen’s funeral. “He just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin. And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.