The Friends actor, Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash for following a controversial social media account which often targets Amber Heard, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie.

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, the Instagram account Obviousbutamazing attacked Prince Harry and called him the worst brother in the entire world and approved of his decision to leave Meghan Markle behind as he attends the ceremony where his father is to be crowned.

Jennifer Aniston has once again shown that she can’t stay neutral when it comes to the dispute between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family.

Fan’s reaction to Jennifer Aniston’s approval to online attack on Harry & Meghan

Netizens reacted to the Instagram post talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with one particular user even commenting on Jennifer’s like. “Jennifer needs to mind her own business when it comes to Harry and Meghan, until you can walk in there shoes keep your comments to yourself. Harry is telling his truth about his abuse.” Another comment was about Meghan Markle. It read, “MM – You would think she’d want to be there be a part of royal history making. This chance to have her picture in the history books forever. Then maybe having her picture taken and be a part of history just isn’t her thing.”

King Charles has forgiven Harry & Meghan

On the other hand, a royal insider claimed that King Charles continues to keep photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his house, suggesting that the monarch has “forgiven” his youngest son and is happy to let him and Meghan continue their life in California. Gyles Brandreth said that despite Prince Harry’s distance from the rest of the royal family and his bombshell memoir, King Charles is still “delighted” that Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony.

“There are pictures of Harry and Meghan on the piano [and] on the mantelpiece, Gyles Brandreth added saying that the monarch and Queen Consort are too busy with their lives to dwell on rumours of a feud.

King Charles III’s Coronation

As for Charles’ Coronation Prince Harry will be attending it, but not Meghan. But Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

