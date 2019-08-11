Coolie No 1: Motion poster of David Dhawan's remake, starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, unveiled

The motion poster of the Coolie No 1 remake was unveiled on 11 August (Sunday). It features Varun Dhawan, dressed in the iconic crimson and white uniform, hidden behind a stack of luxury brand suitcases. The brief video clip asks, "Guess who is coming?" Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, will play the female lead.

The cast and crew began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on 7 August, writer Farhad Samji had shared in an Instagram post. The main posters of the film will be out on 12 August.

Here's the teaser poster.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Teaser poster of #CoolieNo1... Main posters will be out tomorrow [Mon]... Filming has commenced in #Bangkok... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/z9C7OA5BHW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2019

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the Judwaa 2 actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No. 1 mainly because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani who bankrolled the 1995 classic. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will also serve as producers.

Coolie No 1 is expected to hit cinemas on 1 May, 2020.

