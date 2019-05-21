You are here:

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a ruffled Valentino dress on red carpet, goes vintage gold for another look

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who along with sister Rhea reached the French Riviera on Sunday for the ongoing 72 Cannes Film Festival, stunned fans with her gorgeous looks in an exquisite red gown.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, the 33-year-old posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing and flaunting her dress.

Sonam looked ravishing and fresh in the red dress by Valentino. She opted for a fresh face of makeup with nude pink lips and beautiful eye makeup to round off her look.

Here's Sonam's look with the red Valentino dress:

The actor posted multiple pictures. In one of the pictures which is a full-length picture gives a closer view of the overall look of Sonam.

After totally slaying at the Cannes red carpet in her red exquisite gown, Sonam looked all royal and stunning in an eye catchy gold outfit for the Chopard party.

Sonam who knows how to carry style made heads turn and bagged much attention at the after party in her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. Giving a modern day touch in her outfit, the actor is seen in a gold dress with a touch of vintage in it. The star completed her look with a beautiful matching choker.

Sonam had put on subtle makeup with hair tied into a bun. She posted her look on her Instagram and wrote, "For the Chopard lanuitdesrois dinner party in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Check out Sonam's ensemble for the Chopard dinner party:

For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were quick enough to post some close shots of the look of the fashionista on their Instagram stories.

The third look which the actress sported was aubergine Elie Saab gown with a dramatic bow attached in the front. The actress teamed it up with a neat ponytail and minimal make up.

See Sonam's Elie Saab look for Cannes:

💙

Last year the newlywed Sonam aced the red carpet event with her gorgeous looks. Donning chooda and mehendi, she had heads turn as she wore a Vera Wang couture beige gown for her second red carpet appearance.

72 Cannes Film Festival which started on 14 May has seen a string of celebrities making their red carpet appearances. Bollywood divas who have ascended the red carpet so far include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Hina Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The festival will go on till 25 May. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 10:25:30 IST

