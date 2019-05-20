Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet in metallic fish-cut gown, poses with daughter Aradhya
Cannes: Seasoned Cannes celebrity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, owned the red carpet at the French Riveria in a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble.
The former Miss World's green gold gown, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, sported a long train. and came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. For her hairdo, she kept it simple with straight locks with a side-part.
Here are Aishwarya's Instagram posts documenting her look at the fest
Aishwaraya rocked it with elegant minimalistic makeup with contoured makeup and nude lipstick. The former beauty queen accessorised her ensemble with sparkly studs and two rings. The 45-year-old actor reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday for the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Aaradhya looked gorgeous in a frock that sported an exaggerated flower.
Earlier, Aishwarya has shared a picture of herself and Aaradhya on Instagram, announcing their arrival at the prestigious film festival.
We’re HERE...Thank you All for your LOVE Cannes 2019✨
Aishwarya is a regular to Cannes and has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statements.
Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.
The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately handcrafted to make it exquisitely flighty and timeless. On the second day, the diva stepped out in a dreamy, shimmering, strapless Rami Kadi outfit. She raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo.
Apart from Aishwarya, other celebrities who have walked the red carpet at the festival include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi among others.
Updated Date: May 20, 2019 10:18:24 IST
