You are here:

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet in metallic fish-cut gown, poses with daughter Aradhya

Cannes: Seasoned Cannes celebrity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, owned the red carpet at the French Riveria in a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble.

The former Miss World's green gold gown, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, sported a long train. and came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. For her hairdo, she kept it simple with straight locks with a side-part.

Here are Aishwarya's Instagram posts documenting her look at the fest





View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

Aishwaraya rocked it with elegant minimalistic makeup with contoured makeup and nude lipstick. The former beauty queen accessorised her ensemble with sparkly studs and two rings. The 45-year-old actor reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday for the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Aaradhya looked gorgeous in a frock that sported an exaggerated flower.

View this post on Instagram My Sunshine Forever☀️✨ LOVE YOU ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

Earlier, Aishwarya has shared a picture of herself and Aaradhya on Instagram, announcing their arrival at the prestigious film festival.

View this post on Instagram

We’re HERE...Thank you All for your LOVE Cannes 2019✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:55am PDT



Aishwarya is a regular to Cannes and has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statements.

Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.

The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately handcrafted to make it exquisitely flighty and timeless. On the second day, the diva stepped out in a dreamy, shimmering, strapless Rami Kadi outfit. She raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo.

Apart from Aishwarya, other celebrities who have walked the red carpet at the festival include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi among others.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 10:18:24 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.