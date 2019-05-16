Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes red carpet debut ahead of the premiere of her short film at festival

Ahead of the premiere of her short film Lines at the Cannes Film Festival on 17 May, Indian TV actor Hina Khan made her debut at the prestigious red carpet. The actress was seen in a heavily embellished stonework gown with dramatic sleeves designed by Ziad Nakad. Hina accessorised her outfit with simple diamond studs.

Check out Hina's appearance at the Cannes red carpet here:

For her first outing at Cannes — an interview session — she choose- a pale pink blouse paired with colour-coordinating pants and a blazer.

View this post on Instagram

🌸 #Cannes2019 #Interviews #ItsWorthIt Pantsuit by @sahilkochar & @sapnamehtajewellery Styled by @sayali_vidya

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 15, 2019 at 1:13am PDT

Hina will also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 10:44:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.