Cannes 2019: All of Deepika Padukone's bold, unconventional looks that made a splash on the red carpet
Deepika Padukone has been experimenting with her looks quite a bit in the recent past. After her somewhat lukewarm appearance at the 2019 MET Gala, the actress has gone the extra length at Cannes this year to sport larger-than-life outfits.
Deepika's Cannes appearances began on day 3 of the festival where she was seen in a custom Dundas gown with a giant black bow attached in the front. She paired it up with signature winged eye-makeup and neatly pony-tailed hair. The white and the black combination of the gown was understated and classic.
View this post on Instagram
Taaaaddaaaaa!!! #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
View this post on Instagram
Cannes-16th,May,2019. #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin @dundasworld @lorraineschwartz A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
During her second day at the festival, Deepika donned four different looks. She began her day with a blue and white striped pant suit which the actress paired up with orange pumps.
day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 @loewe
The next ensemble was a black, tulle dress with noodle straps. The quirky factor in the dress was introduced by a neon green cheetah print panel which was stitched at the top right section of the dress. Deepika completed the look with a matching pair of green sunglasses and an iconic handbag.
View this post on Instagram
day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika's third look was a sheer white lace top which the actress paired with matching bracelet and striped Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini pants.
The actress completed her day with the fourth look which was a red and yellow floral gown with a single sleeve. The dramatic black bow around her neck provided the accent in the get up. With minimal eye make-up and a top-knot, Deepika completed the look.
View this post on Instagram
day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
The actress later walked the red carpet in a lime green Giambattista Valli ruffled gown with a train. Deepika teamed the look with a low bun and a baby pink headband. She was attending the screening of Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory).
Living a Lime Green Life...💥#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
View this post on Instagram
Living a Lime Green Life...💥#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 10:35:23 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.