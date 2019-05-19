Cannes 2019: All of Deepika Padukone's bold, unconventional looks that made a splash on the red carpet

Deepika Padukone has been experimenting with her looks quite a bit in the recent past. After her somewhat lukewarm appearance at the 2019 MET Gala, the actress has gone the extra length at Cannes this year to sport larger-than-life outfits.

Deepika's Cannes appearances began on day 3 of the festival where she was seen in a custom Dundas gown with a giant black bow attached in the front. She paired it up with signature winged eye-makeup and neatly pony-tailed hair. The white and the black combination of the gown was understated and classic.

During her second day at the festival, Deepika donned four different looks. She began her day with a blue and white striped pant suit which the actress paired up with orange pumps.

day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 @loewe

The next ensemble was a black, tulle dress with noodle straps. The quirky factor in the dress was introduced by a neon green cheetah print panel which was stitched at the top right section of the dress. Deepika completed the look with a matching pair of green sunglasses and an iconic handbag.

Deepika's third look was a sheer white lace top which the actress paired with matching bracelet and striped Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini pants.

#Cannes2019

The actress completed her day with the fourth look which was a red and yellow floral gown with a single sleeve. The dramatic black bow around her neck provided the accent in the get up. With minimal eye make-up and a top-knot, Deepika completed the look.

The actress later walked the red carpet in a lime green Giambattista Valli ruffled gown with a train. Deepika teamed the look with a low bun and a baby pink headband. She was attending the screening of Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory).

Living a Lime Green Life...💥#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin

Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019

