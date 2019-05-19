Cannes 2019: All of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' looks on the red carpet result in serious fashion goals

Priyanka Chopra made her debut on the red carpet of 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival on 16 May. While Nick Jonas was unable to join Chopra on her debut appearance, he was seen accompanying the actress her on the second day at the Chopard party.

On the third day of the fest (18 May), Nick and Priyanka made their first appearance together on the red carpet, sporting all-white ensembles. Priyanka opted for an ivory tulle dress from Georges Hobeika and she ascended the famous Cannes steps with Nick in tow. Braving a light drizzle, the couple attended the screening of French drama film Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie.



Minimalistic make-up and beautiful Chopard diamonds completed Priyanka's look on her third day at the French Riviera. White tufts of gossamer coupled with a neat hairdo drove home the point that nobody owns fashion like Priyanka does.

Riviera romance

What made the fans cheer for the duo was when Nick, like a true gentleman straight out of a Jane Austen novel, held the umbrella up as the two went up the famed steps. Looking dapper in all white, Nick opted for a classic tux with a bow tie and black shoes.

May 18: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party celebrating the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cap d'Antibes, France. pic.twitter.com/vZuLtCKuUs — JBN Media (@jbrosnews_media) May 18, 2019

The two also attended Vanity Fair's party at the Cannes.

Earlier, the actress and the singer were seen outside the Martinez Hotel. While Priyanka donned a yellow gown with lace detailing and bold print, Nick was seen wearing a geometric patterned-shirt and off-white trousers.



Priyanka attended the Chopard Love Night party at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival alongside her husband Nick Jonas. She was seen in a lilac dress with mermaid textures while Nick looked sharp in black tuxedo.

Priyanka and Nick set the sartorial bar high from their very first appearance together at the gala. She wore a satin blue maxi dress cinched at the waist with a broad white belt and accesorised it with a hat. Nick complimented his wife in a crisp beige suit and white sneakers.

