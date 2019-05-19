Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut redefines fashion norms with her off-beat glamour at film festival
Kangana Ranaut is synonymous with path-breaking, genre-bending fashion, and the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival was no different for her. The actress has been experimenting with fabric, texture, silhouette and accessories ever since her first appearance at this year's gala in a golden saree, a corset and crimson velvet opera gloves.
In her latest look, Kangana is seen standing on a yacht wearing a multi-coloured Ralph and Russo long gown. She paired the look with kohl rimmed eyes and coiffed up curly hair.
View this post on Instagram
Live like you are on the French Riviera @seawaysyachting . . Gown: @ralphandrusso Styling: @stylebyami @mala_agnani @shnoy09 Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Project: @pankhurifetch Location: @villedefrejus . . #LiveVictoriously #greygooselife #KanganaAtCannes A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
She was spotted wearing a co-ord set with off shoulder blouse and a midi-skirt by Alexis as she left for an Elle cover shoot. She teamed it up with pink strappy heels and sunglasses.
Beautiful morning, breezy day and #Cannes2019! . . . Outfit: @shop_alexis Shoes: @jimmychoo Sunnies: @tomford @turakhiaoptics . . Project: @pankhurifetch, @fetch_india Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Makeup: @anilc68 Hair: @alipirzadeh . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously
The actress, who made her Cannes debut last year, wore a blush pink and lavender fairy-tale inspired gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco with Chopard earrings.
View this post on Instagram
On the carpet . . . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
For the Chopard Love Night party, the actress opted for an all white dress by Toni Maticevski along with intricate emerald and diamond earrings.
The dove has landed at the Chopard party #Cannes2019 . . . . . . Gown: @toni_maticevski Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch Jewels: @swetamehtaofficial . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
View this post on Instagram
Getting Bomb.com for @greygoose party . . . . Outfit: @nedrettaciroglu Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Project: @pankhurifetch Photographer: @frozenpixelstudios . #Greygooselife #KanganaAtCannes #Queenatcannes #Cannes2019 #LiveVictoriously A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
Kangana also attended the Grey Goose party, where she wore black Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit with a waistcoat. She slicked back her hair and went sans accessories for this look.
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:56:34 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.