Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut redefines fashion norms with her off-beat glamour at film festival

Kangana Ranaut is synonymous with path-breaking, genre-bending fashion, and the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival was no different for her. The actress has been experimenting with fabric, texture, silhouette and accessories ever since her first appearance at this year's gala in a golden saree, a corset and crimson velvet opera gloves.

In her latest look, Kangana is seen standing on a yacht wearing a multi-coloured Ralph and Russo long gown. She paired the look with kohl rimmed eyes and coiffed up curly hair.

She was spotted wearing a co-ord set with off shoulder blouse and a midi-skirt by Alexis as she left for an Elle cover shoot. She teamed it up with pink strappy heels and sunglasses.

Beautiful morning, breezy day and #Cannes2019! . . . Outfit: @shop_alexis Shoes: @jimmychoo Sunnies: @tomford @turakhiaoptics . . Project: @pankhurifetch, @fetch_india Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Makeup: @anilc68 Hair: @alipirzadeh . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously

The actress, who made her Cannes debut last year, wore a blush pink and lavender fairy-tale inspired gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco with Chopard earrings.

For the Chopard Love Night party, the actress opted for an all white dress by Toni Maticevski along with intricate emerald and diamond earrings.

The dove has landed at the Chopard party #Cannes2019 . . . . . . Gown: @toni_maticevski Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch Jewels: @swetamehtaofficial . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes

Kangana also attended the Grey Goose party, where she wore black Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit with a waistcoat. She slicked back her hair and went sans accessories for this look.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:56:34 IST

