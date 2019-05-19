Cannes day 5 roundup: Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty walk the red carpet; Too Old to Die Young premieres

The fifth day at Cannes saw interesting red carpet appearances and film premieres. Actors worldwide have come together to celebrate cinematic spectacles. While Indian actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty dazzled the red carpet, Whiplash actor Miles Teller attended the premiere of his Too Old to Die Young series. Here's a round up of what transpired on day 5.

Actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty walk the red carpet



Huma Qureshi appeared at Cannes in two iconic looks. This will be her second time at the festival. Huma's first look was a white Angus Kirkby gown. The actress shared the look on social media captioning it “Live like it’s not a rainy day!!”

The actress' second look was a black gown by Maë Paris.

Diana Penty also donned two looks at her Cannes debut this year. While the actress was seen in a white saree for the first look, Diana sported a Celia Kritharioti black gown for a second look.

Day 2 at Cannes for The FICCI Forum at The India Pavilion Saree: @amitaggarwalofficial Jewellery: @aquamarine_jewellery Shoes: @sergiorossi Styled by: @namitaalexander HMU: @marianna_mukuchyan Shot by: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @fetch_india Managed by: @ssubberman #DianaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #GreyGooseLife #Cannes2019

Premiere of Miles Teller's Too Old to Die Young



At the Cannes Film Festival, where streaming giant Netflix is no longer welcome, filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn talked about the joys of working in the contentious digital medium and how its promotes creativity.

The filmmaker is presenting his upcoming Amazon series Too Old to Die Young at the annual film extravaganza, which has banned Netflix from its competition line-up after an uproar over its presence in the 2017 edition.

#Photocall TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG - NORTH OF HOLLYWOOD, WEST OF HELL by Nicolas Winding Refn 📸 with Miles Teller & Nicolas Winding Refn#Cannes2019 #OutOfCompetition pic.twitter.com/LPH7PZQsVt — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2019

Too Old to Die Young features Miles Teller as a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in the underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers. Besides Teller, the 10-episode show also features John Hawkes, Jena Malone and Billy Baldwin.

The Whistlers cast attend the red carpet

Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu premiered his film The Whistlers at Cannes yesterday, reports Variety. The Whistlers follows a Bucharest police officer who gets involved in a high-profile heist and finds himself in the Spanish island of La Gomera. It features Vlad Ivanov in the lead.

#RedSteps LA GOMERA (LES SIFFLEURS / THE WHISTLERS) by Cornuliu Porumboiu ✨ with Antonio Buil, Catrinel Marlon, Corneliu Porumboiu, Vlad Ivanov, Rodica Lazar, Yorgos Lanthimos & Ariane Labed#Cannes2019 #Competition pic.twitter.com/LKnjunu42l — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2019

