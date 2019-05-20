Cannes 2019 day 6 roundup: Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spoilers, Aishwarya walks the red carpet

Quentin Tarantino pens open letter to Cannes to not reveal Once Upon A Time in Hollywood spoilers

Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 21 May, Quentin Tarantino has penned an open letter to those attending the fest urging them to avoid spoilers on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

"I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you," he wrote in a letter posted by the movie's Twitter account.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty walk the red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a fish-cut metallic gown by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji for her first appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival. On her 17th year at the gala, the actress walked the red carpet along with her daughter Aradhya.

Post the madness hustle ❤️ https://t.co/wzsHbA39Ad — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 20, 2019

Huma Qureshi donned a grey ruffled creation by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented Grey Goose at the event. Describing her look in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service she said, "It is a very edgy meets classical thing, so I think a Game of Thrones would be a classic reference."

Diana Penty, best known for her debut film Cocktail, sported a beige coloured off-shoulder gown with faux-feather details as she attended the premiere of A Hidden Life.

Diego Maradona, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, A Hidden Life premiere

British director Asif Kapadia's documentary on Argentine football legend Diego Maradona premiered Out of Competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on 19 May. However, Maradona was not present at the premiere.

#RedSteps DIEGO MARADONA by Asif Kapadia ✨ with Chris King, Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Olivio Ordonez, Fabian Ordonez & Florian Ordonez #Cannes2019 #OutOfCompetition #DiegoMaradona pic.twitter.com/6qrOBM8k9N — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 20, 2019

French drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire by writer-director Céline Sciamma premiered in Competition at the festival. The film, starring Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luana Bajrami and Valeria Golino, has received rave reviews from critics.

#RedSteps PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU (PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE) by Céline Sciamma ✨ with Benedicte Couvreur, Valeria Golino, Noemie Merlant, Celine Sciamma & Adele Haenel#Cannes2019#Competitionpic.twitter.com/dsqoVw9p8B — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 19, 2019

Terrence Malick's historical drama A Hidden Life also premiered at the festival.

