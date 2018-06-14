You are here:

Race Against Time: Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani discuss who will direct fourth part of franchise

Don't we all want to peep into our favourite stars' drawing rooms — to overhear their conversations about life in, and beyond, films? Don't we all want to know what they feel deeply about but can't blurt out on social media or in interviews?

To gain access to such conversations beyond close doors, we have hired a fly on the wall. A silent spectator to conversations that do not make it to gossip magazines, the fly on the wall brings us verbatim interactions that we can't confirm or deny ever happened.

This week, our fly on the wall went all the way to Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse where, days ahead of Race 3, the superstar was celebrating the impending celebration of his film's success with co-producer Ramesh Taurani, as they brainstormed about what's in store for the franchise in the near future.

Ramesh Taurani: Bhai, what's your Eid plan?

Salman Khan: Nothing much, will just pray for our film.

Taurani: No, the Eid of 2021.

Salman: That's three years later. I don't even know where I'll be then.

Taurani: You'll be right here, praying for Race 4's success. Freeze all your 2020 dates for me. Let's do this.

Salman: But Taurani sahab, let the third part release first. Anyway, I don't believe in the concept of franchises. That is insulting my audience's intelligence. Also, I've already given my dates to Kick 2, Dabangg 3 and Tiger Never Dies.

Taurani: But all those will release before 2021. The slate is clean then. Come on, let's be Baaghi.

Salman: You're still in Jurassic World. Let's not be fossils. Let's change with time.

Taurani: Oh, you mean I should sign Varun Dhawan instead?

Salman: Fine, all my dates are yours.

Taurani: Great, so it's you vs Bobby Deol in Race 4. And guess what, you're playing the villain.

Salman: I don't play the villain. My name is Khan and I'm not a criminal.

Taurani: Cool. So you're the villain. Let's decide the director. You want to direct?

Salman: Obviously. But we need a ghost director no. Bhoot, we want a bhoot.

Taurani: Oh, yes. The fourth part has to be a horror comedy. Like Golmaal Again and Avengers 4.

Salman: Avengers 4 is not a horror comedy. It is a historical. It is a race against time. Hey! Let's do a historical thriller — Race Against Time.

Taurani: Woah! That's awesome. Let's get a director who is also historical. Subhash Ghai or JP Dutta. Your pick.

Salman: You mean a director who makes historicals but is not history yet, right? I can only think of one name.

Taurani: Ashutosh Gowariker! Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

Salman: Don't you want the film to release in Rajasthan? They love me out there. I'm talking about SS Rajamouli.

Taurani: Oh yes! But does he know Hindi?

Salman: That reminds me. Katrina Kaif as the actress and Iulia Vantur as her voice. Deal?

Taurani: Okay. It can be set in the British era. Bobby can reprise his role of Bhagat Singh. Who will you play then? Saunders?

Salman: Let me play Chandrashekhar Azad. Salman Khan playing the villain is not good for your business.

Taurani: My business is my business, none of your business (walks away).

