Avengers 4 title initials leaked; will Marvel film be called Fallen Heroes, Final Hour or Future Heist?

Disney on Wednesday used its presentation at CineEurope to offer glimpses of its upcoming films — Toy Story 4, Wreck-It Ralph 2 and most importantly (for Marvel fans at least) Captain Marvel and the yet-untitled Avengers 4.

Although many expected Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to unveil the official title for the final act which serves as a culmination to the MCU's first three phases, it still remains a closely guarded secret.

Also read — Avengers: Infinity War crosses $2 billion in global box office, becomes second fastest to cross milestone after Avatar

Also read — Avengers 4 concept art leaked: Bruce Banner becomes Professor Hulk, Thanos gets a new weapon, Captain Marvel arrives

However, a Reddit user — who claims to be the brother of a lighting engineer working at the international cinema industry expo — believes he knows the initials to the title of the follow-up to Infinity War.

“My brother is a lighting engineer at the 2018 Expo this year and he told me that he was listening in on Disney’s presentation rehearsal and managed to hear what the Avengers 4 title is going to be. He would not tell me (no matter how much I begged him) because he didn’t want to get in trouble, but he did say the title was three words. The first word obviously being Avengers but apparently the second word being with F and third word beings with H – So Avengers: F H," he said.

Also read how an Avengers: Infinity War fan found the answer to life, universe and everything by watching the Marvel film 42 times

Soon, fellow Redditors began the guessing game with entries like Fallen Heroes, Forever Heroes, Fail Hydra, Final Hour, Future Heist and For Honour among others.

Avengers 4 directors, the Russo Brothers, had previously said that the title reveal will be delayed as it contained spoilers to the film.

Also read — New Avengers: Infinity War fan theory suggests Doctor Strange time travelled to warn Captain Marvel, Nick Fury

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 11:37 AM