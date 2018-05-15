Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan channels his Tiger Zinda Hai avatar in this multi-starrer action extravaganza

Salman Khan is back with his annual Eid affair. While trade circles have already declared his Eid 2018 release Race 3 a blockbuster, Salman is, for the first time, helming a franchise that comes with a baggage and fan base of his own.

In Race 3 everything is bigger (only time will tell if it's better). There's more action, more oomph, more drama, more suspence and a lot more swag. Each character — be it Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol or Daisy Shah — has their own arc and the trailer is like a mini-movie in itself. The most noteworthy mention is a shot of Salman firing a heavy-duty missile, another of him calling himself the "Sikandar of the race" and finally one of him walking shirtless (with Bobby Deol).

Here's the trailer:

While he has made franchises like Dabangg, Tiger and soon, Kick famous by owning them from the scratch, Race 3 will be different as it is already associated with a certain kind of style, tone and genre. The first two parts, that came out in 2008 and 2013 respectively, starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and were helmed by Abbas-Mustan, director duo synonymous with the thriller genre in Bollywood.

The third installment, however, is directed by Remo D'Souza who has dance films like the ABCD franchise to his credit. But Race 3 goes beyond the song and dance, as it is known for its gripping storyline and diverse ensemble.

Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the only actors from the past installments that are part of the third one too. While Jacqueline played the female lead in the second film, Anil's portrayal of police officer Robert D'Costa in both the parts is quite famous.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim and Daisy Shah. The looks of all characters have been introduced on social media during the days leading up to the trailer launch. Also, the film will follow in the footsteps of Bollywood's biggest hit this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat, and will be released in 3D across India.

Race 3 is co-produced by Ramesh Taurani's TIPS Films and Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release on 15 June.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 17:56 PM